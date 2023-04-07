The Walt Disney Company recently shared that Asad Ayaz has been named the first-ever chief brand officer of the company, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Ayaz will report to Robert A. Iger. He will be responsible for stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally across the entire ecosystem of company touchpoints and consumer experiences.

Ayaz will also continue as The Walt Disney Studios marketing president, overseeing all aspects of marketing and publicity for the studios’ films and series as well as for Disney+ globally, reporting to Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

“Asad is an exceptional creative leader with a deep understanding of what Disney means to millions of people around the world,” Iger said. “His taking on this role is particularly noteworthy and consequential as we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, and I am confident that his strategic, operational and creative prowess, along with his profound passion for Disney, will make him an outstanding steward of our stories, characters, brands, and franchises.”

As chief brand officer, Ayaz will develop and execute holistic brand marketing campaigns, leveraging and synthesising the company’s full suite of content and consumer experiences, activate the brand internally and externally through partnerships, and provide guidance and alignment for the company’s digital and social media strategy and presence. He will set corporate synergy and franchise priorities in consultation with the CEO and lead a global consumer research and analytics function focused on Disney’s brands and franchises that will inform actionable cross-platform initiatives.

“I am immensely grateful to Bob for entrusting me with this opportunity, and I’m excited to work with the amazing teams around our company to highlight all the things that make Disney exceptional and ensure that we continue to create those meaningful connections with audiences for many more generations to come,” said Ayaz.

Among other cross-company brand initiatives, he will oversee the Disney100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year. He recently led the development and creation of the Disney100 Special Look spot that debuted during this year’s Super Bowl, as well as the Studios’ new 100-year logo refresh now appearing on all Disney-branded films.

As The Walt Disney Studios marketing president – a role he has held since 2018 – Ayaz will continue to oversee all aspects of marketing for films and series from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, including strategy, creative advertising, media, digital, research, special events, promotions, international marketing, publicity, and synergy. He was also recently named to lead marketing for Disney+ globally.

An 18-year Disney veteran, Ayaz has developed and led marketing campaigns for some of the most successful film releases in history, including Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water. Additional campaigns Ayaz has spearheaded include Disney’s live-action hits Aladdin and The Lion King, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 and Encanto, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and Turning Red, and 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and Prey, along with Disney+ hit series including The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Loki, among many others. In all, he has led the campaigns for the most-watched films on Disney+ and Hulu, and 13 of the top 15 box office debuts of all time, including six opening weekends over $200 million, as well as the biggest worldwide debut of all time for Avengers: Endgame, which earned over $1.2 billion in five days.

An award-winning marketing leader, Ayaz has been the recipient of multiple industry honours, including Variety’s Marketing Visionaries Award and The Clio Marketing Mastermind Award. He was recently named one of Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs, and one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business.