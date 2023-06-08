Award-winning animation company Omens Studios has developed and launched a new gaming app for its hit children’s property, Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

The Leo the Wildlife Ranger Kids Games app is now available in 11 countries worldwide, including USA, UK and Canada, on Apple and Google app stores online and is supported across iOS and Android phone and tablet devices. Subscription to the app starts at US $3.99 per month or US $33.99 on the annual plan, with an initial three-day free trial available. For a limited time, the app is available at an introductory price of US $2.99 per month or US $25.99 on the annual plan.

The app features a range of exclusive child-friendly mini-games based on Omens Studios’ award-winning series, including memory games, mazes, colouring, puzzles and more. New mini-games and updated content will be added every month. Full episodes of the hit series will also be available on the app for users to download and view offline. The app includes a Parents’ Area, enabling adults to change settings for their child and update subscription information as needed.

The app follows the studio’s recent launch of a raft of new Leo the Wildlife Ranger content on its YouTube channel, including a series of one-minute child-friendly VR experiences as well as the studios’ first non-dialogue “It’s Hero Time!” shorts.

Omens Studios CEO Chi Sim Tang said, “Our interactive team set out to design and develop an app that we know Leo the Wildlife Ranger fans will enjoy and is true to the brand, while also being user-friendly and fun for the whole family to enjoy together. As we continue expanding the Leo the Wildlife Ranger universe and providing fresh ways to connect with the brand, we’ll continue listening to feedback and ensure we’re bringing fans more of the experiences they love.”

The animated series was commissioned by Singapore’s national public broadcaster MediaCorp and is available internationally in over 50 territories. It has scored multiple awards, including Best Preschool Animation (Country) at the recent Asian Academy Creative Awards and a Silver Telly Award for Television Animation Series. The action-packed wildlife-centric series, which includes a brand new 80 x 10’ commission scheduled for the first half of 2024, is aimed at three to seven-year-olds and provides young audiences with zoology facts, teaches environmental awareness and nature conservation and helps build social skills and teamwork, all in fun and entertaining ways. The updated series will see more action and development of the popular characters, exciting new gadgets, new animals, as well as more comedy and fun facts sprinkled throughout.