Gitanjali Sehgal

As an AI thought leader and former CEO of Pixion, I believe that we are on the brink of a new era in media and entertainment. The world will be seen as “before AI” and “after AI,” as generative AI transforms the industry in ways we are only just beginning to understand.

Generative AI is revolutionising the way content is created, distributed, and consumed. With generative AI, businesses in the media and entertainment industry can unlock new opportunities, create personalised content at scale, and increase engagement with their audience.

Generative AI uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to create and modify media content, including movies, TV shows, music, video games, film VFX, and animation. It can generate new content by analysing existing data and patterns to create original works of art. This means that it can create content that is unique and personalised to each individual viewer.

One of the biggest advantages of generative AI is its ability to create content at scale. It can produce content in real-time, which reduces production time and costs. This also opens up new possibilities for creating personalised content that is tailored to the preferences of individual viewers.

In film VFX, generative AI can create realistic and complex visual effects that were previously difficult to achieve. It can generate realistic physics simulations, create 3D models, and animate characters in a lifelike manner. This can save time and resources, as well as enable filmmakers to create more elaborate and ambitious visual effects. Industrial Light & Magic senior vice president and chief creative officer Rob Bredow mentioned, “Generative AI is allowing us to do things we never thought were possible in VFX. It’s opening up new creative avenues for us to explore.”

In animation, generative AI will automate the creation of assets such as backgrounds and props, allowing animators to focus on the more creative aspects of animation. It can also generate animation sequences based on a set of parameters, which can save time and improve the overall quality of the animation. Animation studios like Pixar have been stating, “generative AI is giving animators more tools to work with and freeing them up to focus on the creative aspects of animation.”

This technology can also improve the distribution and consumption of content. It can create personalised recommendations for viewers based on their viewing history and preferences, which can increase engagement with the content and lead to higher retention rates.

The impact of generative AI is not limited to content creation and distribution. It can also transform the way content is consumed. For example, it can be used to optimise the delivery of content, ensuring that it is delivered to the right audience at the right time. It can also enhance the viewing experience by creating interactive content. Large OTT players like Netflix are looking at how generative AI can enhance the viewing experience and provide a more interactive experience for the viewers.

While generative AI holds great promise for the media and entertainment industry, it is not without its drawbacks. Concerns exist regarding the potential loss of human creativity and originality as this tech becomes more prevalent. There are also ethical issues surrounding intellectual property rights and copyright infringement, as well as the impact on employment opportunities in content creation and production. Addressing these concerns is essential to ensure responsible and ethical implementation of the technology in the industry.

Ultimately, the transformative potential of generative AI in the media and entertainment industry cannot be ignored. It has the power to revolutionise content creation, distribution, and consumption, offering personalised experiences, unlocking new creative avenues, and enhancing viewer engagement. While challenges exist, addressing them responsibly and ethically can pave the way for a future where the tech tool collaborates with human creativity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and shaping a new era of media and entertainment. The dawn of “after AI” holds the promise of an industry that is more innovative, immersive, and inclusive, captivating audiences in ways we have yet to imagine.

(This article has been written by Gitanjali Sehgal – an entrepreneur, investor & adviser to MediaTech, Real estate and Media ventures. An ex-CEO of Pixion, she evangelises AI/deeptech to boards, transforming businesses. Animation Xpress does not necessarily subscribe to her views.)