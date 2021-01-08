Octro’s TeenPatti witnesses 800 per cent growth in paying users in 2020

Octro has announced that its game TeenPatti witnessed 800 per cent growth in paying users in 2020. Octro TeenPatti aims to have a user base of more than 700 million gamers in India by 2022.

First released in 2013, the game played with virtual money is enjoyed by group of three to six people who use a 52-card pack without jokers. The game also comes in variations like 6 Patti, TeenPatti Battle, 3-2-1, Private Table, and more. Private table feature on Octro TeenPatti was most loved in past few months as it allowed players to connect with their family and friends in leisure hours while dealing with constraints posed by social distancing in COVID times.

The growing popularity of online games has given a whole new boost to the gaming ecosystem, leading to the sector purported to be worth more than One billion dollar today, according to a Google-KMPG report.

Commenting on the exponential growth witnessed in 2020, Octro CEO Saurabh Aggarwal said, “At the intersection of sports and entertainment, Octro, with games like TeenPatti, has created scalable leisure option for Indians and has taken casual gaming to the next level. We deeply appreciate this player love showered on our games and are thankful to these players. This motivates us to aim higher and we at Octro are committed to create more such leisure options that have the potential to be loved not only in India but globally. We are committed to redefine entertainment! 2021, we do hope that the Indian government creates favorable regulatory regime for foreign investment to come into India both for online gaming and Real Money gaming. This will result into significant employment opportunities, Made in India games and tax contribution to exchequer.”

Real money games and skill-based gaming are emerging frontiers in India for not only social connect and scalable leisure option but also for the potential to create a lot of shareholder in a value chain that comprises of a new set of gamers, immersive metaverse, gaming tournaments with prize money and hence it is becoming viable career option. With predictable and growth led regulatory regime by policy makers, the sector will ensure huge foreign investments in this sector and tax revenues to exchequer.