Storm to host hyper casual games competition for indie developers globally with total prize pool of $270,000

Storms, a game publisher and social gaming community app, has announced the kick-off of its inaugural hyper-casual game competition, offering indie mobile game studios and developers from around the world the chance to win a total prize pool of approx. $270,000 and attractive publishing contracts.

‘Storm the World 2021’ Competition is now open for submissions with the top three winners to be revealed in late March this year. Submissions will be judged based on the games’ potential for success, focusing on its user acquisition prospects and user retention capability.”

The top three winning submissions will receive an exclusive publishing contract with Storms, as well as an attractive cash prize as such:

First prize: $120,618 approximately

Second prize: $ 90,463 approximately

Third prize: $ 60,309 approximately

In addition, Storms will offer bonus prizes worth up to $ 22,615 approximately per game for qualifying submissions which failed to make it to the top three.

Highlighted rules for “Storm the World 2021” Competition:

Submitted games should be available on the Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store

Submitted games cannot be previously tested with Storms

Game developers can submit an unlimited amount of games

Expected CPI should be at or below $0.25 in the United States, with a D1 Retention rate above 35 per cent

“We created ‘Storm the World’ because many indie game studios and developers lack the necessary financial resources and expertise to scale their business locally and globally. With this competition, Storms wants to discover the world’s best indie game creators, and support them around paid user acquisition and strategic game advice, so they can focus on fully exploring their visions and passion for gaming whilst securing marketability and future success”, said Storms’ Chief Executive Officer David Yin, and also experienced mentor on Google’s Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) program and 500 Startups.

With this initiative, Storms’ publishing arm aims to supercharge the growth of high-potential indie mobile game developers yet to be discovered, by leveraging on its key gaming expertise and Singtel’s telco network accumulating to 700 million subscribers in the region. In addition to the cash prizes, winners will benefit from Storms’ product expertise and support to distribute their games to a global audience and scale its monetization profitably.