Nickelodeon is all set to bring its recently announced 13th homegrown IP – Kanha – Morpankh Samraat – on Sonic, starting 28 May, every day at 10.30 am. The show is being produced by Cosmos Maya.

The animated mythological series showcases Krishna’s playful and mischievous antics and chronicles the evergreen tales of the adolescent Kanha, and traces his journey as a son, warrior, hero and friend. Each episode showcases a legendary tale from Kanha’s life, featuring his courageous acts and his lessons on love and kindness. Recognising the potential for broader appeal, Nickelodeon will extend the show beyond its channel, and make way to the Viacom18’s Hindi general entertainment channel Colors Rishtey, thereby strengthening the kids’ franchise’s presence across different age groups and widening its impact.

Viacom18 Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “At Nickelodeon, we have consistently set category benchmarks, revolutionising entertainment for young audiences. We believe that introducing a show like Kanha – Morpankh Samraat will help kids connect to their roots through inspiring tales from our rich cultural heritage. As we embark on this remarkable journey, we remain dedicated to strengthening our franchise while simultaneously extending our content beyond our kids’ network on Colors Rishtey, thus reaching new heights and connecting with the minds of kids and families alike.”

Viacom18 kids TV network head – creative, content and research Anu Sikka said, “At Nickelodeon, we prioritise our young audience and strive to provide them with content that they truly enjoy. We have always broken the mould by bringing unique stories and endearing characters. While Kanha is an evergreen character, it’s time to bring back his tales in a new avatar that appeals to a wider audience. Our partnership with Cosmos-Maya further amplifies our commitment to creating groundbreaking content that sparks imagination and ignites young minds.”

Cosmos Maya CEO Megha Tata said, “As Nickelodeon embarks on the journey to create a new world with their latest IP Kanha – Morpankh Samraat, we are thrilled to partner with them once again. This association strengthens our bond and reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and captivating content to young viewers. Together with Nickelodeon, we are excited to bring to life the adventures of Lord Kanha in an adolescent avatar.”

The new show will be brought to life through a robust marketing mix, encompassing partnerships, immersive experiences, besides a host of social media, digital and on-ground initiatives. The show will see a range of promos across a variety of platforms, including GECs, and music and movie channels across and beyond its network strength. From in-cinema advertising to rolling out ads on connected TV platforms, the kids’ franchise aims to deepen engagement and create show awareness reach amongst young viewers.

Last month, Nickelodeon had launched a new show – sc-fi comedy series Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family. The launch of this mythological show is yet another addition to the channel’s robust content slate and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of kids and families alike.