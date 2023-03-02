After successfully pivoting to an online format, kids entertainer Nickelodeon is all set to bring back the third edition of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The 2022 edition of the awards will don a digitally powered avatar, reaching out to its young viewers.

With ‘Kids Ki Choice, Kids Ki Voice’, the awards will reiterate its focus on empowering kids with ‘It’sAllAboutYou’.

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has always been about putting the power in the hands of kids. With the proposition of ‘It’sAllAboutYou’, we have remained true to that promise and reimagined KCA to meaningfully connect with this generation of screenagers,” said Viacom18 marketing, kids TV network head Sonali Bhattacharya. “This year’s edition is completely platform and format agnostic and will reach out to kids with innovative experience across screens. We are looking forward to this year’s edition and are certain that it will strike the right chord with our young audience.”

KCA 2022 will engage kids through short and snacky content across platforms and screens. Like every year, the winners will be bestowed with the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp and get slimed as a badge of honour! In addition to the existing categories, this season will witness the introduction of socially trending categories to recognise short content influencers and platforms. From favourite audio on reels to favourite influencer and favourite shorts, the young fans also stand a chance to vote for their favourite song, favourite TV show, favourite dancing star, to name a few.

While the previous editions witnessed Subway Surfers, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, P.V. Sindhu, MS Dhoni and several others win big in their respective categories, it will be exciting to see who takes the blimp home this time.

“Over the years Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has not just carved a space for itself with kids but also with the A-listers of Bollywood, TV, Sports and several other spaces as they aspire to be the kid’s favourites,” said Viacom18 Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria. “We are confident of presenting yet another power-packed edition of KCA that truly collaborates, creates, and celebrates with our young viewers.”

Nickelodeon will also create snackable and shoulder content with the KCA squad and introduce AR filters, dance challenges, and super fan sessions. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, with a focus on the kids-pet bond, the award will give kids a chance to flaunt their choices with their loved ones and have the furry friends jump onto the KCA squad bandwagon.

To promote and encourage the adoption and rescue of animals, Nickelodeon has forged strategic partnerships with NGOs like YODA (Youth Organization in Defence of Animals). Advancing the marketing strategy, Nickelodeon will also be partnering with Sassy Teaspoon to curate special combos for KCA 2022.

Nickelodeon KCA 2022 will also witness the introduction of a category-first AI-assisted chatbot on Nick India website that will assist young viewers. The voting lines are now open.