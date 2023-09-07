The imaginary world of the Inanimatti is set to come alive with the debut of a new animated property, Arky Arch Adventures, at MIPJunior and MIPCOM 2023. The property is in development at new production company Inanimatti co-founded by renowned car designer Chris Bangle.

Leading the project will be industry veteran producer Eric S. Rollman, who served as president of Marvel Animation, Saban Entertainment, and Fox Family Productions, prior to launching Rollman Entertainment in 2010.

Inanimatti is the home of an extensive narrative world created by Bangle and his partners, who include linguist Fiorella Marengo. Arky Arch Adventures is the inaugural project based on the Inanimatti, a 13 x 20’ animated series for kids aged six to 12 where everyday objects come alive.

“Our primary objective with the Inanimatti is to create a universe of imagination based, of all things, on how car designers see the world as full of buildings and things that are alive,” said Bangle. “We hope to encourage kids to see the world around them in a new and imaginative way, fostering a deeper appreciation for design and creativity, as well as teaching them the importance of accepting diversity and change in others as well as within themselves.”

“Arky Arch Adventures captured my attention from the first image. It optimises the medium of animation through a pioneering series filled with captivating characters, compelling storylines, and entertaining adventures,” commented Rollman.

He further added, “Equally compelling is that it also delivers meaningful themes in a way that kids everywhere will understand and relate to. Chris and his team of co-creators have created a concept that is truly a first in long-form animation, and we look forward to attending MIPJunior to introduce Arky Arch to the world.”

The comedy-adventure series follows the incredible story of Arky, a hopeful, young Roman Arch who embarks on a high-stakes journey across the planet Tredi to uncover his true Purpose… AND save the world from devastation. The story takes place in the time of the Gothic Wars where the “things” are alive, and adventures ensue.

In school, some classmates tease Arky because on the outside, he is “strange” for a Triumphal Arch—he was “made” of one block, without a real keystone—but inside, Arky is smart, thoughtful, courageous, and resourceful. And, while that courage doesn’t blind him to the inherent dangers ahead, his passion to triumph along with his naturally endearing leadership qualities find him like a pied piper of friends of all shapes, sizes, and archetypes equally fitting for adventure.

Bangle’s background is in car design. Spending 17 years as head of design at BMW, he is infamous for reimagining the designs of BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, Fiat and more – putting personality and character into inanimate objects. According to the New York Times, “Bangle is arguably the most influential auto designer of his generation.” And it is through the eyes of a car designer that Chris and his team have created a universe of imagination.