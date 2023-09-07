French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has secured a deal for its series The Treehouse Stories (La Cabane à Histoires).

The SVOD deal with streaming service France Channel available via Apple TV, The Roku Channels, chromecast and other distribution platforms sees the first three seasons of the series air in US territories. Commissioned by Canal+ The Treehouse Stories (77 x 7’), targeted at four- to seven-year-olds is co-produced by Dandelooo and French animation studio Caribara Production.

By adapting the best children’s books, in a faithful and loyal way and using traditional animation based on the original designs, this series entices and invites children to read. It centers around a group of friends who meet in a secret treehouse to share their favourite books. Each episode with its mix of live-action and 2D animation dives into one story through a different design from top children’s books from around the world.

On air in over 160 countries and as a successful format on CCTV China and with two theatrical films, the fourth season (26 x 7’) of The Treehouse Stories has recently completed production and is airing on Canal+. Season four is a co-production with Caribara Production, Belgian pubcaster RTBF, and Bardaf! Productions.