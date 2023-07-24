Netflix recently shared that they would notify the members who are sharing their accounts outside their households in India.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the global streaming platform said in a statement.

The platform management will send email to the members to end password sharing with other households in India. According to them, a group of internet-connected devices used to access Netflix at the primary viewing location belongs to one household. The account can be linked to various devices using the same internet connection.

According to Netflix, it recognises that the members have many entertainment choices. Hence, they continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows.