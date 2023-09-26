Netflix announced its sponsorship of a program led by Chanh Phuong Films in Vietnam, which aims to discover and nurture the next generation of talented Vietnamese filmmakers. The program is being sponsored by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.

Slated to kick off applications next month, this program will equip 30 participants with professional training by leading Vietnamese creators. It aims to pave the way for one exceptional team to produce a limited series while identifying participants who currently grapple with limited access to quality film and television training.

“Every meaningful story holds the power to inspire and transform lives. Through storytelling, dreams take flight and hearts are touched. When I first learned about the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, it became evident that we had an incredible opportunity to collaborate and support young aspiring filmmakers in Vietnam,” said Vietnamese film director and producer and the program lead Charlie Nguyen.

“By offering them practical training, mentorship, and valuable resources, we can nurture their unique artistic voices and ignite their creative spark. As they find their voice and share their stories with us, we are helping them discover the courage to pursue their passion and dreams in the world of filmmaking,” Nguyen further said.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere and we know from some of our research that inclusion behind the camera can lead to more inclusion in front of the camera. The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity in Asia-Pacific programs offer a unique opportunity to help train and set the next generation of talent in our region up for success in the entertainment industry, including people who may not have access to quality training,” said Netflix External Affairs (APAC) head Amy Sawitta Lefevre.

Since its inception in 2021, the fund has empowered more than 700 filmmakers across Asia-Pacific to create and tell their stories through over a dozen Netflix-backed film programs, camps and workshops.

In 2021, Netflix supported Cinema Beauty – Vietnam Creative Economy Grant which saw ten filmmakers create short films about underrepresented communities in Vietnam. One of the films, Pao’s Forest, won the award for Best Short Film at the Hanoi International Film Festival in 2022.