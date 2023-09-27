Asian real money gaming (RMG) brand Khelraja has recently signed up with Leicester City FC as its official partner.

Under the association, Khelraja will facilitate predictions for all competitive and friendly matches played by Leicester City FC for fans across Asia. The platform – which offers sports betting, casino gaming, and esports among other categories – will feature in online, social media and offline brand activation initiatives with the football club.

Khelraja’s association with Leicester City FC follows similar partnerships with some of the biggest football clubs, such as Juventus in the footbal league Serie A, and Sevilla FC in the league La Liga. The platform currently offers sports fans in key Asian footballing markets a chance to engage with their favourite clubs beyond TV match viewing and win exciting rewards with pre-game predictions.

Speaking of the association, Khelraja CEO Viren Modi said, “Over the last few years, Leicester City FC has emerged as one of the most adored clubs in the world. The team’s fairytale run, which saw it crowned English Premier League champions in 2015-16, captured global imagination and attention. Over the years, it has steadily built a strong fan base in Asia thanks to its ownership and, today, rivals top Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool in terms of popularity in the region. We are delighted to partner with Leicester City FC as its official Asian betting partner and provide sports fans across Asia with the opportunity to pursue unique reward-based engagement with the club beyond just viewing.”

Also known as the Foxes to its fans, Leicester City Football Club is one of England’s oldest professional football clubs. In the 2015-16 season, two years after its promotion from the EFL Championship, it won the English Premier League title at 5000/1 odds, fending off Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester City. The club also won the FA Cup in 2020-21 and is the joint-record holder in the EFL Championship, having won it seven times.