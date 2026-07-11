Netflix kicks off Fifa World Cup fever with exclusive football game

As the countdown to the Fifa World Cup 2026 gathers pace, the streaming giant has unveiled Fifa World Cup: Launch Edition, an exclusive football title that lets subscribers swap the sofa for the sidelines.

Developed and published by Delphi Interactive, the game transforms a smartphone into a controller while the television becomes the pitch, allowing Netflix members to dive into quick-fire matches either solo or with friends. Available at no extra cost, the title aims to make football gaming as accessible as pressing play.

The launch edition features on 11 June all 48 World Cup teams, 1,248 players and 16 stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Following trial runs on 4 June in Brazil and Germany, the game has rolled out across key markets including the UK, France, Spain, Canada and Australia, with more territories expected to join the line-up.

“Fifa is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the World Cup 2026,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino. “This major collaboration is a key milestone in Fifa’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for Fifa.”

“The Fifa World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms,” added Netflix president of games Alain Tascan. “We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

Netflix is also giving the title some star power. Football icon Ronaldo headlines a promotional campaign alongside characters from Squid Game and Wednesday, while talent from Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece and eight Netflix stars will compete in a Fifa World Cup: Launch Edition tournament, streamed live from Fanatics Fest in New York City on 18 July.

With games increasingly sharing the spotlight with films and series, Netflix is playing a different ball game. The next World Cup showdown may not just be streamed; it may be played.

Netflix is also expanding its football play. Fifa World Cup: Launch Edition joins TV-friendly games such as Jackbox and Overcooked!, while the platform’s football catalogue has grown with recent releases including Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time, James. and Ronaldinho: The One and Only.

Subscribers can also explore the Your World Cup Warm-Up Watchlist, launched on 12 June, ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026, which kicked off on 11 June.

Netflix will also exclusively broadcast the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027 in the United States and Canada, signalling that football is becoming a key pillar of its content strategy.