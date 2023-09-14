Netflix recently announced the first-ever virtual showcase Drop 01, featuring the digital premiere of the series Castlevania: Nocturne and celebrating the best of their genre animated series on 27 September.

Anchored by a global livestream of Castlevania: Nocturne’s first three episodes (the day before the series officially debuts on Netflix), the 90-minute showcase will feature surprise announcements and never-before-seen, sneak peek “drops” from one of the most highly anticipated upcoming animated series. Between each episode of the advance Castlevania: Nocturne screening, viewers will be treated to reveals from upcoming animated series including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, Pluto, Masters of the Universe: Revolution plus more surprises.

Via a QR code featured in the showcase, viewers can also shop branded products from Castlevania: Nocturne and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

Official Drop 01 partners include Konami (Castlevania: Nocturne), Sonic the Hedgehog/Sega, Wildbrain (Sonic Prime Chapter 3), Ubisoft (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix), UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Studio M2 (PLUTO) and Mattel (Masters of the Universe: Revolution), plus Capcom, Crystal Dynamics and Legendary.

The global livestream event will be broadcast on 27 September at 9 am PST / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST via Netflix Twitch. Viewers can sign up in advance of Drop 01 for interactive viewing and co-streaming via Twitch.