Netflix drops the trailer of ‘Devil May Cry’ S2

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Devil May Cry season two, continuing the story as the protagonist faces his twin brother. The adult animated action series will return on 12 May.

A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil.

Synopsis of the series: A war between worlds ignites as Dante faces his estranged twin brother Vergil. Forced to confront both external threats and the inner demons of his past, Dante must reckon with the family he lost as a child. With Vergil’s return, the battle becomes as much about redemption as survival, raising the question of whether Dante can lay old ghosts to rest or be consumed by them.

The series is adapted from the Devil May Cry video game franchise. It is directed by Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne), with animation by Korea’s Studio Mir (X‑Men ’97, Dota: Dragon’s Blood). The voice cast features Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil and Scout Taylor‑Compton as Lady.

The first season of the series is available to stream on Netflix.