Annecy Festival drops short films in competition selection for this year

Wondering who made it to the Annecy Festival list this year? Your wait is over!

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 will take place from 21 to 27 June in Annecy, France. The festival organisers have unveiled the official short film selections, along with the lineup for TV and commissioned films.

The audience can also get a first look at the official poster for the 2026 edition, created by Montreal-based Canadian visual artist Randall Finnerty.

The selection this year is both diverse and expansive, featuring 34 short films in the Official Selection, alongside 17 in the Perspectives sidebar. The Off-Limits category brings together eight bold titles, while 10 films have been curated for the Young Audiences group. Adding to the excitement, Midnight Shorts includes 16 films, complemented by nine entries in the WTF competition.

The short films selection breakdown follows:



Official

Adgwa-Ata (France, Hungary)

Balconada (France, Bulgaria)

Black Box (France, Norway)

The Berry Picker (De Bramenplukker) (Belgium)

Blessed (Canada)

Cartoon Physics (France, Netherlands, Switzerland)

Creation (Alkotás) (Hungary)

Danse Macabre (Netherlands, France, Belgium, Hungary)

The Daughters of the Late Colonel (U.K., Germany)

God Is Shy (Dieu est timide) (France)

Hag (United Kingdom)

How to Walk (U.S.)

Invisible Harvests (Canada)

Lake Massejana (Lagoa do Abandono) (Brazil)

The Little White Queen (La Petite Reine Blanche) (Belgium, France)

Motherhood (Belgium, France, Albania)

My Bellyaching Skin (Les Pelures d’Estomac) (France)

Nightsong (Canción de Noche) (México)

Paper Trail (U.S.)

Penguin (Pingviin) (Estonia, France)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (Switzerland)

Please (Finland, France, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic)

The Quinta’s Ghost (El Fantasma de la Quinta) (Spain)

The Spring Sea (Haru no Umi) (Japan)

To the Woods (Une Fuge) (France)

Two Ice-Creams Please (Belgium)

Uka-uka (Estonia)

Ultra Strong (Ultra Forte) (Canada)

Virgem Fandango (Canada, Portugal)

Water Girl (Fille de l’eau) (France, Netherlands, Portugal)

What We Leave Behind (Ce qu’on laisse derrière) (Canada)

When the Sea Was Calm (Georgia)

Winter in March (Lumi saadab meid) (Armenia, Belgium, Estonia, France)

Young Audiences

Aller & Retour (Italy)

Bats & Bugs (Switzerland)

Cloud Fish (Poisson nuage) (France, Belgium)

Cosmonaut (Switzerland)

A Dog’s Life (Hondenleven) (Netherlands)

Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe! (En, ten, tyky!) (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Grounded (New Zealand)

Into the Forest (Vers la forêt) (Switzerland)

Piccolo, Piccolo (France, Switzerland)

On a Mat in Front of My Door (Vor meiner tür auf einer matte) (Germany)

Off-Limits

Adage (U.K.)

Core Dump (Germany)

Evacuations (U.S.)

From Apple to Egg (Ab mala usque ab ovo) (Estonia)

Merrimundi (Chile)

The Stars Watch from Long Ago (U.S.)

Symbionts (Switzerland)

XYZ (Portugal)

Perspectives

Acid City (U.S.)

The Boa Woman (La mujer boa) (Peru)

Because Today Is Saturday (Porque hoje e sabado) (Portugal, France, Spain)

Bucketman (Japan)

Chance (Iran)

City of Roses (Cidade das rosas) (Brazil)

The Comet (La comete) (Canada)

Decay (Decaer) (Colombia)

Entelechy (Entelequia) (Chile)

Hold It Together (Sandruo) (Brazil)

Misophonia (Malta)

Once in a Body (Una vez en una cuerpa) (Colombia)

Paper Daughter (U.S.)

Rest (Japan)

That Night (Iran, U.S.)

Three Pariah Cats (Tres gatos parias) (Colombia)

The Travails of Ajadi (Nigeria)

Midnight Shorts

Best in Show (Sweden)

Builder (Japan)

CALM, the Last Tale of Horatio Quiroga (Spain, Argentina, Mexico)

Carla and Her Legs (Germany)

A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin’ in the Schoolyard (Japan)

Dawn at Terezinha Building (Brazil)

Dinner (South Korea)

Eclosion (Dominican Republic, Spain)

The Flesh Dress (La robe peau) (France)

Grey (U.S.)

My Name Is Lilith (Belgium, France)

Hunger (Hambre) (Spain)

Praying Mantis (Hong Kong)

Tenebras (Dominican Republic)

A Trip to the Ear (South Korea)

Wolpie of the Woods (U.S.)

WTF

Babyface (U.K.)

Broc! (Hong Kong)

I Have a (U.K.)

I’m Glad I Know That Now Thank You: Phones (U.K.)

King Kong vs Pinocchio (Canada)

Pigeon Businessman (U.S.)

Smokedog (Australia)

We’re Kinda Different (Canada)

What Is, Is Now (Wad Is, Is Nu) (Netherlands)

Graduation Films

Agathe Must Go (France, Atelier de Sèvres)

The Amazing Kitsuverse (Germany)

Awaken Night (Canada, Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema)

Aïcha Kandicha (France, École Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs de Paris)

Ball Face (U.K., Royal College of Art)

A Bloody Situation (U.K., Royal College of Art)

A Body without a Horse? (Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Portugal; Re:Anima)

Bonefuzz (Hungary, Mome)

Cold Bathroom (Belgium, Switzerland; Kask & Conservatorium / School of Arts Gent)

The Day I Licked a Pebble (France, École Mopa)

Dying Embers (France, La Poudrière School Film)

Eyeliner (U.K., National Film and Television School)

False Door (Poland, University of the Arts Poznan)

Fingerbang (South Korea, Hongik University)

Fisheye (Poland, Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts)

Foreign Bodies (U.K., Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design)

Free Food Race (France, École Emile Cohl)

From Narva with Love (Estonia, Estonian Academy of Arts)

Gauze (France, Gobelins)

Gently (Czech Republic, Film and TV School of the Academy)

I Am Li Yangqiao (China, Communication University of China)

Immature (Netherlands, Taiwan; MIVC St. Joost School of Art & Design)

Insecticide (Spain, Universitat Politècnica de Valencia)

Jincheng Driving School (China, China Academy of Arts)

L’Œuf noir (The Black Egg) (France, École des Métiers du Cinéma d’Animation)

Mauruuru Roa (France, École Emile Cohl)

The Mirage of a Dream (India, National Institute of Design)

Mis-Angel (U.K., Royal College of Art)

Mom (Belgium, ENSAV La Cambre)

The Mother’s Voice (Pakistan, National College of Arts Lahore)

Nursing Room (China, RISD)

Oldies of the Coast (Australia, RMIT University)

Plankton α (Japan, Tokyo University of the Arts)

Queens of the Pampa (Chile, Cine UDD)

The Rossini Garden (France, Gobelins)

The Sea Spirit (Sweden, Konst & Kulturakademien)

Slap (Japan, Tama Art University)

So He Grabbed the Knife (Japan, China; Tokyo University of the Arts)

The Sound of the Jaguar (Mexico, Escuela Nacional de Artes Cinematográficas UNAM)

Taming Phenomena (Estonia, Estonian Academy of Arts)

Tar (Iran, Tehran University of Art)

Tethered (U.K., National Film and Television School)

The 12 Inch Pianist (U.S., RISD)

Commissioned Films

A$AP Rocky “Helicopter” (U.S.)

Anima Festival Trailer 2025 (Germany)

Arrigo Barnabé “Clara Crocodilo”, 1980 (Brazil)

Christmas Legend (Canada)

Coeur Vert Nez Rouge (France)

Design and Animation School (DAS) (Georgia)

Detention’s Ripple Effect: Why Inhumanity Breeds Hatred (Egypt)

Devil May Cry “Opening Credits” (France)

Eco Beat (Austria, Germany)

El Cuarteto de Nos “En el cuarto de Nico” (Argentina)

Equity in the Workplace: The Experiences of Black Irish Women in Academia and Teaching Profession (Ireland, Venezuela)

Flea feat. Thom Yorke “Traffic Lights” (Mexico, Italy, U.S.)

Friss Kakas Animation Film Days Spot (Hungary)

Future Islands “The Moon Is Blue” (France)

Here’s to 100 Years of Circuit Breakers (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

How Smart Are Crows (Greece, U.S.)

La Petite Robe noire: le Parfum (France)

La Ride Partie 2 (France)

Little Nightmares “Broken Promises” (France, Mexico)

Oberka “Wildbait” (Czech Republic)

Odezenne “Aïe aïe aïe” (France)

Paul Kalkbrenner “Cronitis Boy” (Germany)

Pune Design Festival 2026 (India)

Reply 2 H8 (U.S.)

Ricoré (France)

Siamés “The Phoenix” (France)

Snoop Dogg feat. Jelly Roll “Last Dance with Mary Jane” (U.S., France)

Spot Monstra 2025 (Portugal)

Teleton Changes Everything (Mexico)

The Magic Palm Theatre – Feinaki Beijing Animation Week 2025 (China)

The Notebook (Iran)

Unloved – Intermarché (France)

WTF?! – 16th Anibar International Animation Festival Trailer (Finland, Kosovo)

Wonder Studios Ident (U.K.)

You Are an Idiot (Sweden, U.K.)

Recognised as the largest and most prestigious animation festival in the world, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival continues to celebrate groundbreaking work and emerging voices from across the global animation industry.