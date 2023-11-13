Netflix has announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – an animated film based on the Witcher franchise. The film is slated to release in late 2024.

The synopsis reads: Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.

The film is set between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher Season 1. The Witcher universe is inspired by the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Sirens of the Deep is based on the author’s short story A Little Sacrifice.

The film is written by The Witcher series writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin and produced by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Author Sapkowski serves as the creative consultant. Kang Hei Chul, who served as a storyboard artist on the previous animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is this animated film’s director. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep comes from South Korean animation studio Studio MIR, who was also behind Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The Witcher 3 voice actor Doug Cockle will voice Geralt. The Witcher actors Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will reprise their roles as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier respectively for the animated movie. Christina Wren will voice new character Essi Daven.