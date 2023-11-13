Netflix’s week-long virtual event Geeked Week highlighting the most anticipated genre titles across movies, series, and games, continued Saturday with Damsel, One Piece, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and more.

Here is the latest news, sneak peeks, and more from the event.

Damsel: Run, don’t walk to the teaser trailer for this new fantasy-thriller starring Millie Bobby Brown, coming to Netflix in 2024.

The Archies: The cast of The Archies takes The Archies trivia test. It’s like they stepped right outta the comic. The Archies premieres on 7 December only on Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives: Get ready to meet the Dead Boy Detectives. Here’s your first look at the new series, a part of the Sandman Universe, coming to Netflix in April 2024.

Sonic Prime: Sonic’s back and racing against time in season three, coming in 2024. Things are about to get even more intense in the shatterverse.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: This tongue-in-cheek adventure game offers a killer mix of horror and comedy. Available now for some spooky fun!

Exploding Kittens: Tom Ellis is GODCAT in this new teaser for the upcoming series based on the best-selling game. Premiering 2024 only on Netflix.

Devil May Cry: Netflix, Capcom, Studio Mir, and Adi Shankar bring to life the beloved video game in this demon-slaying extravaganza. Coming to Netflix in 2024.

Terminator: On 30 August 1997…Two days from now…Everything changes. A new Netflix anime Terminator is coming soon!

Hades: The critically acclaimed rogue-like game is coming exclusively to iOS via Netflix next year.

Braid: Anniversary Edition: If you loved it before, get ready to fall in love again. Coming exclusively to mobile on Netflix.

One Piece: These season one bloopers from One Piece with all your favourite Straw Hats will have you laughing your heart out.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona with this new trailer from the upcoming series that delves deeper into the characters you love. Coming to Netflix on 17 November.

Gyeongseong Creature: Get ready for chills and thrills! Mark your calendars for its grand premiere on Netflix this 22 December.