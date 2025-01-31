Nazara subsidiary Paper Boat Apps brings ‘Barbie’ to Kiddopia 

The creators of the Kiddopia App and a 100 percent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, Paper Boat Apps announced the addition of Mattel’s Barbie brand to Kiddopia.

The integration featuring Barbie-themed games, is set to launch later this year.The collaboration will bring Barbie to Kiddopia’s educational platform, designed to nurture creativity, problem-solving, and learning among young users.

“Barbie’s global recognition and empowering messaging align perfectly with our mission to inspire imagination, foster creativity, and provide an engaging learning experience for young children. This partnership will offer an exciting new way for kids to learn and play, combining the fun of Barbie with Kiddopia’s educational ecosystem,” said Kiddopia COO Dhaval Sheth.

This addition will enhance Kiddopia’s mission of blending fun with education while offering exciting new games that entertain and promote learning.