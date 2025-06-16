Nazara forays into metaverse game with ‘Pokerverse VR’ available on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro

Pokerverse VR, an immersive multiplayer poker experience for Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, is now available globally. Developed by Hyderabad-based studio YesGnome and published by Nazara Publishing, this marks Nazara’s debut in Virtual Reality(VR) / Metaverse gaming.

Pokerverse VR is available for users at a free cost, and offers entertainment, social interaction, and skill-building all blended in one game. It offers a versatile augmented reality (AR) and VR experience in real-time where players can immerse themselves in a futuristic poker lounge allowing players to seamlessly transition between two modes.

“With Pokerverse VR, we’re taking our first step into immersive gaming experiences at Nazara Publishing,” said Nazara Technologies Jt MD & CEO Nitish Mittersain. “As platforms like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest gain traction, we see exciting possibilities in this space. We’re actively exploring future titles with developers who want to build for the next era of gaming.”

“We wanted to reimagine poker as an immersive, social experience that felt tactile, intuitive, and global from day one. It’s been an exciting journey building Pokerverse VR, and we’re thrilled to partner with Nazara Publishing to bring this vision to players across platforms,” said YesGnome’s founder Sridhar Muppidi.

Key Features of Pokerverse VR

Live multiplayer tables – Instantly sync with players across the world.

AR/VR modes – Choose between full virtual environments or augmented overlays in your real space.

Smart AI bots – Practice solo with challenging AI opponents.

Natural VR controls – Gesture-based interaction to check, call, or peek at your cards.

Custom raise panel – Fine-tune betting strategy in real time.

Floating menu – In-game access to settings, audio, and VR/AR toggle.

Progression system – Earn XP to unlock levels and track performance.

Daily rewards – Stay engaged with free chips every day.

Pokerverse VR is now available on Meta Quest Store and Apple Vision Pro App Store.

Nazara Publishing is a game publishing division of Nazara Technologies, committed to supporting innovative Indian developers in emerging gaming platforms.While no additional VR titles have been announced yet, the company is actively scouting high-potential projects for future collaboration.