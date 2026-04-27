Metasports Interactive secures $20 million user acquisition funding from Metica to scale ‘Hitwicket’ globally

Metasports Interactive, a mobile-first competitive sports gaming company focused on building multiplayer experiences for global audiences, has announced $20 million in user acquisition (UA) funding from a London based growth financing firm Metica.

The newly secured funding will be used to accelerate the game’s growth Metasports Interactive’S Hitwicket, its flagship multiplayer cricket title launched in 2020, known for combining skill-based gameplay with broad accessibility. The capital directed toward scaling marketing and user acquisition as the studio enters its next phase of global expansion.

The investment also includes a technology partnership, with Metica deploying its proprietary platform to optimise Hitwicket’s in-game revenue performance, further strengthening the unit economics supporting the studio’s growth strategy.

Metasports Interactive, co-founded by Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh, has built a player base of over 18 million users across 109 countries with its flagship title, Hitwicket. Strong monetisation, high player retention, and consistent user acquisition performance supported Metica’s decision to invest at scale.

With this funding, the company aims to achieve around eight times growth over the next 18 months, driven by expanded marketing in key international markets, AI-led targeting, and continued investment in the game’s development.

Metasports Interactive co-founder and CEO Kashyap Reddy stated, “With Hitwicket, our vision is to reach over a billion cricket fans globally and build a truly world-class gaming business from India. This partnership with Metica gives us the capital and the tools to move faster in international markets without diluting ownership.”

Metica CEO Phil Mohr shared, “User acquisition funding is reserved for companies that demonstrate strong unit economics and repeatable growth. Metasports Interactive stood out because of Hitwicket’s ability to scale efficiently across both India and global markets. We see a major opportunity not only to provide growth funding, but also to support growth through our technology by helping optimise in-game revenue to increase lifetime value. We’re excited to partner with Metasports Interactive as they build a globally competitive gaming business from India.”

UA funding is emerging as a key financing model in the global gaming and consumer apps industry. With user acquisition representing one of the largest cost factors, this non-dilutive, performance-led approach offers an efficient path to scale. The model has already gained widespread adoption across the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia, where it is increasingly used to grow mobile titles efficiently.

With the growth of Indian gaming companies and their focus on globally competitive products, they are increasingly attracting global investors through new funding models. Metasports Interactive’s UA funding deal with Metica highlights this shift.