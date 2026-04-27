‘Kagurabachi’ heads to television with anime adaptation set for April 2027

Kagurabachi, a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump by Takeru Hokazono, has officially been confirmed for a TV anime adaptation.

The manga, currently serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is set to surpass a cumulative circulation of four million copies, including digital editions, with the release of Volume 11 in Japan on 1 May. Produced by Cypic, in partnership with Muse, SMG Holdings, and other distribution partners, the anime is scheduled to begin its broadcasting and streaming globally in April 2027.

A teaser visual and trailer have been released alongside a special commemorative illustration and a message from original author Takeru Hokazono. Comments have also been shared by director Tetsuya Takeuchi, character designer Keigo Sasaki, and lead voice actor Taihi Kimura, who voices the protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira.

In addition, the Kagurabachi World Tour has been officially announced. The tour will feature screenings of the first 20 minutes of episode one, culminating in Japan with the world’s first full-length screening of the episode.

Set against a backdrop of vengeance and destiny, Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhira, a young boy who dreams of becoming a swordsmith under the guidance of his father, Kunishige, a renowned craftsman. Their peaceful life is shattered by an attack from a mysterious sorcerer group known as the Hishaku.

In the aftermath, six powerful Enchanted Blades capable of influencing the fate of the nation are stolen, along with the life they once knew. Left with Enten, the seventh blade forged by his father, Chihiro embarks on a relentless journey for revenge in a world consumed by darkness.

The teaser visual features Chihiro Rokuhira with his Enchanted Blade, showing his strong determination, with three goldfish Aka, Kuro, and Nishiki in the background. It begins in a sword forge, highlighting the theme of katana, and introduces Chihiro’s revenge story in a world that blends modern and traditional Japanese elements.

“You know the Rock Lee vs. Gaara fight in Naruto? The manga version is great of course, but isn’t the anime’s version just incredibly cool? Well, the very person who brought that scene to life is our director! Woo! The staff is full of amazing people who really know the manga inside and out. I can’t wait to see how the animation turns out,” mentioned Hokazono.

Takeuchi (Sword Art Online II) shared, “When you think of Kagurabachi, you think of swords! And more swords! Plus cool characters and intense drama! I’ll work hard to capture all those elements and aim to make a show that both long-time fans of the manga and first-time viewers alike can enjoy! There’s a lot of pressure!”

Sasaki the character designer known for his work on Blue Exorcist and The Seven Deadly Sins expressed, “Hokazono-sensei’s art style is really cool, and I couldn’t wait to see his drawings come to life! I jumped into the design process with nothing but that feeling in mind, but it’s been an uphill battle. It’s hard but when I manage to draw something well, it makes me that much happier! The staff and I are working hard every day, and I feel so lucky to be able to participate in this project. I’ll do my absolute best so that everyone can enjoy the anime.”

Kimura, who voices Rokuhira, is known for his role as Takeshi Narihira in Yin-Yang Kaiten Re:Birth mentioned, “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to voice the protagonist of Kagurabachi, an incredible series loved by fans all over the world. A katana is forged and refined through the art of tanren, gaining its ultimate strength through the repeated folding of steel. Chihiro is a quiet young man, but deep in his heart he carries a conviction as unyielding as a sword. I’m going to give this role my absolute all and pour my heart and soul into it so that Chihiro’s unwavering resolve truly resonates with everyone. ”

The teaser of Weekly Shonen Jump Kagurabachi title has already generated strong buzz, with audiences eagerly anticipating the series ahead of its April 2027 release.