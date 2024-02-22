Veteran media personality Megha Tata who has been the chief executive officer of Cosmos Maya India Private Limited since October 2022 has decided to move out from the company by the end of February. Currently she is serving the notice period.

The seasoned leader held the position of Discovery Communications India managing director for over three years before joining Cosmos Maya. With over 30 years of experience, she has worked as part of the leadership team at Star , Turner, HBO and BTVI.

Tata has also served as the International Advertising Association( IAA) India Chapter vice president from 2016-2018 and as IAA – India Chapter ( 2020-2022) president. She is the second woman to hold that position.

It is confirmed that her journey with Cosmos Maya will come to an end soon. It would be interesting to know about her next chapter and also who steps in as the new CEO of Cosmos Maya.