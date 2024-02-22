The highly anticipated anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training hit the Indian theaters today, 22 February in Imax and premium large formats (PLFs).

A special fan screening of the film took place in Mumbai on 21 February 2024. It was hosted at Jio World Plaza in BKC, by Aniplex, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The screening saw over 250 people in attendance, including anime enthusiasts, cosplay artists and influencers who contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Hindi cinema actress star Disha Patani made a guest appearance at the special screening. Patani, who is an anime superfan, has frequently showcased her affection for the genre on her social media platforms.

Disha Patani (centre) with cosplayers at Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training screening

The anime film follows the three seasons of the popular title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. To the Hashira Training will allow fans to revisit the finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc while getting a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience. The film features “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko’s triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under Shueisha’s Jump Comics, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by Japanese animation studio Ufotable.

The synopsis of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reads: The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

In April 2019, the television anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the television series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from October 2021, and the Swordsmith Village Arc from April 2023.

The show is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.