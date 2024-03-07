M&E industry expert Mark Endemaño to give opening keynote at 61st MIPTV Spring International Television Market

MIPTV has announced that global studio veteran and leading industry consultant Mark Endemaño will give the opening keynote at the forthcoming MIPTV Spring International Television Market in Cannes 8-10 April 2024.

The presentation entitled “Back To The Future – bridging the past and present to shape tomorrow’s TV landscape” will give insights to help navigate the current transformational period in the television landscape, demonstrating how principles that have underpinned the industry historically give the clearest indication to what may lie ahead.

Speaking from the Riviera Stage in the Palais des Festivals on 8 April, the findings will draw on Endemaño’s 25 years of experience across media, entertainment and technology sectors and build on insights outlined in AlixPartners Predictions Report 2024 titled ‘Appetite For Disruption’.

A senior partner at global consulting firm AlixPartners’ London office, Endemaño previously held senior roles at Disney across more than a decade, including general manager of media distribution at Walt Disney International and CFO of Disney’s EMEA business, and played a key role in the international launch planning of Disney+. Following which, as CEO of Move AI, Endemaño led a tech company delivering next generation 3D animation with markerless motion capture software for digital content creators. He joined AlixPartners as a senior partner in their London-based practice in 2022 and co-leads the Media & Entertainment practice for EMEA.

Mark Endemaño commented, “It’s a pivotal time for the media and entertainment industry, as digital and economic disruption continues to test business models like never before. Those businesses that come out on top will bypass the noise and harness technology in a way that incorporates lessons learned from the past. I’m delighted to return to MIPTV to share my thoughts on this and look forward to engaging in conversations on such a vital topic for our industry.”

The three-day co-production and content market is set to welcome over 130 exhibitors, joining producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries in Cannes.

A full list of exhibitors can be found on the MIPTV website.