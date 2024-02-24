MipTV has announced that six weeks from opening, over 100 exhibitors, including major studios and distributors are confirmed to host stands on the exhibition show floor at the forthcoming 61st MipTV Spring International Television Market (8-10 April 2024). The multi-national exhibitor line-up in the Palais des Festivals is expected to number 130 by launch.

Hundreds more distributors and local production companies will be present as exhibitors under 13 national pavilions from 11 countries (Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Italy, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine). These are set to join producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries in Cannes for the global content and co-production market which last year welcomed over 5500 delegates.

Exhibiting distributors, pavilions, FAST and tech companies confirmed to date include: A+E Television Networks, Aardman Animations, Abacus Media Rights, Albatross World Sales, Alfred Haber Distribution, American Public Television, Avalon Distribution, Be-Entertainment, Beta Film, Big Media, Blue Ant Media, Boat Rocker, Bossonava, Caracol Television, Catalan Films, Cineflix Rights, Creative Europe Media, D3 Telefilm, DCD Rights, DLT Entertainment, Dubformer, Dynamic Television, Earth Touch, Electric Entertainment, Federation Studios, Film Austria, FilmRise, Fox Entertainment Global, France tv distribution, Global Agency, Global Screen, GMA Network, Hari International, Hat Trick International, IMPS, Insight TV, Jilin Animation Institute, KanalD International, Kocca, Kukan Culture, Lakeshore Entertainment, Lightning International, Madd Entertainment, Mediatoon Distribution, Mediaset Distribution, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Mercury Studios, Moonbug Entertainment, Movistar Plus+, The Nacelle Company, NH Studioz, Nicely Entertainment, Nippon TV, OMG Universe, ORF, Papercup, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS International, Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Prime Entertainment Group, Quebec Creatif, RealLife TV, Rive Gauche Television, RTVE, Studiocanal, Telefilm Canada, The Asylum, The Mediapro Studio, The Teaching Company, TOEI Animation, Tokyo Broadcasting System, TV Azteca, TVF International, TVP (Telewizja Polska), Ukranian Content Club, Unifrance, Viaplay Group, Vision Films, Warner Bros. International TV Production, Webedia, Wurl, YLE, ZDF Studios and Zee Entertainment.

A full list of exhibitors can be found on the MipTV website.

The MipTV market kicks off the weekend 6-7 April with Mipdoc and Mipformats strands creating “The Biggest Weekend in Unscripted” in Cannes with two days of networking, content discovery and intelligence gathering for documentary, factual and format communities – all centred around a dedicated Producers Hub and Lounge space in the Palais des Festivals.

The 2024 conference programme will additionally feature high-profile keynotes, exclusive analysis and future facing MIPLAB tracks focusing on key areas including Finance, AI and FAST, with the Mip Global Fast&AVOD Summit becoming the latest in the popular and definitive series exploring international opportunities within this sector’s explosive growth. International Series Festival CanneSeries will again run alongside MipTV from 5-10 April. One accreditation covers all activities across all days.