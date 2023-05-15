Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media collaborates on Netflix’s ‘Secret Magic Control Agency’ sequel

Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media announce their collaboration for the kids animated feature film, Secret Magic Control Agency II: Mission Sleeping Beauty, the sequel to the popular Netflix film from 2021. Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media will present the film, which is currently in production, at Marché du Film this month.

“We’re incredibly excited about this project, especially as there has been such a great response to the first Secret Magic Control Agency film,” said Creation Entertainment Media CEO Sefi Carmel. “Audiences can expect to see some returning characters, and some new ones, in what will be an exciting adventure for all the family to enjoy. We look forward to presenting the film at Cannes.”

“This film continues the story of the much-loved characters from the first Netflix film, but with an entirely new mission. We know that families around the world will love the comedy, adventure and amazing visuals that this film has to offer. We’re very excited to be working with our partners at Creation Entertainment Media and to be showcasing the project for the first time at Marché du Film,” said Magic Frame Animation sales and co-productions head Lidia Chirita.

In this sequel to Secret Magic Control Agency, which topped the global viewership charts as one of Netflix’s most watched films, agents Hansel and Gretel return to undergo their most important mission yet. In a race against the clock, the agents must work together to save a princess from her enchanted slumber. But when they cross paths with a sorcery-wielding Prince who is after the same prize, Gretel finds herself battling the most powerful force she’s ever experienced… true love.

Returning for the second film is award-winning actress Sylvana Joyce and Nicholas Corda (Pokémon, Avatar: The Last Airbender). Alex Tsitsil’in will direct, with the film’s music composed by Sefi Carmel.

Secret Magic Control Agency II: Mission Sleeping Beauty is an endearing family comedy, drawing inspiration from the infamous fairy tales Hansel and Gretel and Sleeping Beauty. Incorporating elements of fantasy, comedy and adventure, the sequel announced by Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Mediawill appeal to a wide audience, through engaging storytelling, visually stunning animation and relatable characters.