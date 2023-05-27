Brooklyn-based hologram company Looking Glass recently shared their latest platform Looking Glass Liteforms, that brings conversational holographic AI characters to life. This platform is powered by the company’s patented headset-free 3D holographic display technology and large language models (LLMs).

“Looking Glass is well-known for developing the most realistic holographic solutions that breathe life into 3D digital content, all without the need for headsets,” said Looking Glass co-founder and CEO Shawn Frayne. “But over the past few years, we’ve been prototyping new ways to not only create and view holograms but to communicate with them. With all the major leaps made with large language models like ChatGPT, now you can!, we couldn’t be more excited to see how brands around the world use Liteforms to connect their fans to the magic of talking, living holograms.”

The applications for this technology are vast, and Looking Glass is already engaging with brands in the retail, out-of-home advertising and location-based entertainment sectors. Liteforms allow brands to build memorable experiences for their audiences by combining highly engaging holographic displays with branded conversational holographic characters trained in their entire product and service offerings.

With brands looking for deeper and more memorable ways to connect with their audiences, they have increasingly turned to text-based chatbots. Liteforms can now make this type of engagement feel immersive and real by allowing customers and holographic characters to hold a conversation; no typing required.

Liteforms will be offered through a subscription model with enterprise tiers, allowing for custom character creation, whether that be appearance, voice or training with specific knowledge. A basic Liteforms subscription, starting at $20 per month, will be available for individuals looking to experience the magic of holograms created by Looking Glass, including Uncle Rabbit, Little Inu and Andi the Robot. More information on the subscription plans will be shared later this summer.