Lionsgate has announced that John Wick 5 is in the works, and the company additionally commented about how the John Wick AAA video game is developing.

Lionsgate president Joe Drake stated, “As it relates to the video game, we are continuing to have those conversations. There’s a ton of energy around it. What I would say is, with the success of a John Wick 4 actually you see growth from three to four per cent, which is very rare in any franchise, much less than an action franchise, which creates a lot of energy and excitement in the company. It does the same with filmmakers, and we’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s a clear appetite by the audience.”

It appears like Lionsgate is still looking for a production company to collaborate with on the John Wick series as of right now. Only time will reveal who that ultimately results in, but it appears like Lionsgate is gaining ground on a few contenders. Lionsgate may reveal it as soon as the deal is signed with a simple logo or short CG cinematic teaser, but the fans should not anticipate seeing the game until another three to five years.