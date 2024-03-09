‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’ wins big at 28th edition of British Animation Awards 

British Animation Awards 2024 recently revealed the names of the winners at a ceremony held at London’s BFI Southbank, presented by comedian Henning Wehn. Now in its 28th year, the British Animation Awards (BAAs) attracts the great and the good from one of the nation’s most successful creative industries to this biennial celebration of their craft.

“As always we have been blown away by the quality of work produced by the British Animation industry over the last couple of years and would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners,” said BAA director Helen Brunsdon and producer Kieran Argo.

Lupus Films’ hand-drawn animated feature film Kensuke’s Kingdom won big as it triumphed in three categories including Best Feature, the Writers Award for Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Best Original Music, for composer Stuart Hancock. Adapted from the classic adventure story by Michael Morpurgo and directed by Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry, the film, about a boy shipwrecked on a seemingly-deserted island, features the voices of Sally Hawkins, Cillian Murphy and Ken Watanabe.

London-based animation studio Lupus Films was also successful in the Best Long Form category. Its Channel 4 hand-drawn animation adapted from Judith Kerr’s classic picture book Mog’s Christmas (dir. Robin Shaw) shared the honours with A Bear Called Wojtek, Iain Gardner’s extraordinary film about Edinburgh Zoo’s famous brown bear who was adopted by Polish soldiers in WWII.

Meanwhile the Best Short Film category was won by Elizabeth Hobbs for The Debutante, a startlingly visual tale about a spirited young woman who persuades a hyena from London Zoo to take her place at a dinner dance held in her honour.

Introduced in 2020, The Lamb Award bridges the gap between current categories which recognise student achievements and general best-in-class awards, and is open to any young professionals working in the animation and VFX industry. The winner of the 2024 Lamb Award is Malachi James, who was nominated by Blue Zoo.

Two of the awards on the night were decided by members of the public. The winners of these were: Netflix’s Dead End – Paranormal Park (dir. Liz Whitaker) voted for by year four pupils from St Mary Redcliffe Primary School in Bristol for Children’s Choice Award and Shackle directed by Ainslie Henderson for The Audience Award.

The awards themselves (the BAAs) are unique, edition-numbered linocut/relief prints paying homage to Renaissance Triumph pictures like Holbein’s 1533 artwork Triumph of Wealth and Mantegna’s 1484-1492 Triumphs of Caesar. Featuring some of the best-loved animation characters of the last 100 years, The Triumph of Animation awards were created by animator and artist Derek Hayes, senior lecturer Animation and FX at Falmouth University.

Here is the full list of finalists and winners:

Best Design

Ms. Marvel – Dir: Ian Spendloff

ODO – Mum – Dir: Piotr Szczepanowicz, Mikolaj Pilchowski WINNER

Puffin Rock and The New Friends – Dir: Jeremy Purcell

Best Use of Sound

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Dir: Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry

The Smeds and The Smoos – Dir: Daniel Snaddon, Samantha Cutler WINNER

The Sound Collector – Harp Strings – Dir: Chris Tichborne

Best Factual Award

Jeremy, my Father – Dir: Miranda Peyton Jones

Something More – Dir: Mary Martins

Another Presence – Dir: Simon Ball WINNER

A Taste For Music – Dir: Jordan Antonowicz-Behnan

Best Voice Performance

Mog’s Christmas – Voice Ensemble, Director Robin Shaw

The Amazing Maurice – Voice Ensemble, Director Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann WINNER

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Voice Ensemble, Director Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

Best Undergraduate Film

The Moonseeker – Dir: Diana Blázquez Martín, Katherine Galley

hyposoMIAOW – Dir: Yunxin Zou

Cortex – Dir: Sena Miyazaki WINNER

Best Postgraduate Film

Death of The Gods – Dir: Leto Stojanovic Meade

Spring Roll Dream – Dir: Mai Vu

The Wolf of Custer – Dir: Tanya J Scott WINNER

Crab Day – Dir: Ross Stringer

Writers Award

Lloyd of the Flies – Gummy Goes Off – Andrew Barnett Jones and Ciaran Murtagh, Dir: Matthew Walker

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Frank Cottrell-Boyce Dir: Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry WINNER

The Rubbish World of Dave Spud – Olden Days -Writer and Dir: Edward Foster

Dead End: Paranormal Park – 210 The Watcher’s Test – Hamish Steele, Dir: Liz Whittaker

Lamb Award

Beatriz Diosdado Masa – Blue Zoo

Aiesha Penwarden – Skylark Films/Big Squid Ink Ltd.

Malachi James – Blue Zoo WINNER

Best Children’s Pre-School Series

HEY DUGGEE- The Music Video Badge – Dir: Grant Orchard, Sander Jones

The Very Small Creatures (series 2) – Dir: Lucy Izzard

ODO – Mum – Dir: Piotr Szczepanowicz, Mikolaj Pilchowski WINNER

The Adventures of Paddington (series 3) – Dir: Adam Shaw, Chris Drew

Best Children’s Series

Tweedy & Fluff – Dir: Chris Randall

The Sound Collector – Harp Strings – Dir: Chris Tichborne

The Rubbish World of Dave Spud – Moonbreaker – Dir: Edward Foster WINNER

Lloyd of the Flies – Dir: Matt Walker, Jane Davies

Children’s Choice

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Dir: Liz Whitaker WINNER

Supertato – Dir: Dominic Minns

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – The Prince and the Valiant Quest – Dir: Eva Lee Wallberg, Christian Boving-Andersen

Lego City No Limits – (episode 6) – Dir: Ben Steer

Cutting Edge

Beware of Trains – Dir: Emma Calder WINNER

Silly Duck- Dir: Alec Smith

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway – Dir: Bram Ttwheam, Finbar Hawkins

The Line Experiments – Dir: Antoine Perez

Best Music Video

Carry You by Ruelle– Dir: Flora Caulton

Tell Me Where To Go by JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown– Dir: Peter Beatty, Joseph Boyle

Late Nights’ Music Video – Dir: DEATHBYROMY & ADULT SWIM WINNER

Wildcard (Awarded to animations of any durations deemed as ‘extraordinary’

The Beatles Vs The Stones – Dir: Andrew Kelleher (Dog&Rabbit)

Two Gracious Uncles Smooched To The Beat – Dir: Jon Dunleavy WINNER

Hairy Houdini – Dir: Trevor Hardy

Best Original Music

Mog’s Christmas – Composer David Arnold Dir: Robin Shaw

Tweedy & Fluff – Composers Beth Porter and Ben Plea Dir: Chris Randall

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Composer Stuart Hancock Dir: Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry WINNER

Best Animation in a Commercial

Blown Away – Dir: Sarah McDonald

Channel 4: The Great British Bake Off 2023 Official Trailer – Dir: JuanPe Arroyo WINNER

The Lords of Water – Dir: Golden Wolf

Social Good Award

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Change The Ending – againstallodds WINNER

Ask me how I am – Dir: Zan Barberton, Joseph Clark

Inner Polar Bear – Dir: Gerald Conn

Best International Animated Series

Captain Fall – Dir: Adam Parton, Peter Merryman

Milo – Dir: Chris Capstick

The Tiny Chef Show (Episode Pancakes) – Dir: Rachel Larsen, Chris Tichborne WINNER

Supa Team 4

Best Long Form Animation

A Bear Named Wojtek – Dir: Iain Gardner WINNER

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – Dir: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

Peter and the Wolf – Dir: Stephen McNally, Elliot Dear

Mog’s Christmas – Dir: Robin Shaw WINNER

Best Feature Film

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Dir: Sam Fell

A Cat Called Dom – Dir: Will Anderson, Ainslie Henderson

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Dir: Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry WINNER

Puffin Rock and The New Friends – Dir: Jeremy Purcell

The Amazing Maurice – Dir: Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann

Best Short Form

Christopher at Sea – Dir: Tom CJ Brown

The Debutante – Dir: Elizabeth Hobbs WINNER

All Gucci My Broski – Dir: Harry Plowden

The BAAs are the only awards to recognise all forms of animation and reward the work of both new and established animators across all aspects of the UK Animation scene, from student work to commercials, children’s entertainment, short and experiential films, music videos and new technologies.