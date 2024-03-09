Tamil Nadu’s Visual Effects-Game-Animation Society’s 2024 election concludes; phantomFX’s Bejoy Arputharaj named president

The Visual Effects-Game-Animation Society (VEGAS) has recently concluded its election process, heralding in a new era of leadership for the organisation. With a commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and professional growth within the industry, VEGAS announced its newly elected officers and executive committee members who will steer the association’s endeavours over the next three years.

After a meticulous voting process, the following individuals have been elected to key positions within VEGAS:

President: Bejoy Arputharaj

Vice President: Lenin Christopher C.K

Secretary: Peter Sebastian

Treasurer: Alagarsamy Mayan

Accompanying them are the members of the executive committee:

Suresh A.H

Balakrishnan R

Vetrivell. V

Rajan E

Harish Ram LH

Pinto Sasikumar

Sathish Guptha. R

Jainaressh BC

This diverse group of professionals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, promising to uphold the values and objectives of VEGAS with unwavering dedication.

The newly elected officers and board members express their gratitude to all the candidates who participated in the election process. An elated VEGAS president Bejoy Arputharaj (who is also the founder, CEO and VFX supervisor at phantomFX) shared with AnimationXpress, “As I step into the role of president for VEGAS, the weight of responsibility feels heavy, yet the opportunity to lead fills me with purpose. Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead, spearheading efforts to elevate the AVGC community. With determination and collaboration, we will represent our industry’s interests to the government and forge partnerships with governmental organisations, ensuring a brighter future for all.”

The mission of VEGAS is to foster skill development, and knowledge exchange within the realms of animation, visual effects, and gaming. The society aims to bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including artists, employees, executives, promoters, employers, hardware and software vendors, writers, publishers, trainers, trainees, consultants, and sellers, all working towards mutual benefit.

One can find more information about the society on their website: www.vegas-india.org.