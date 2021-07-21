KAM SUMMIT ‘21 | Gaumont pipeline Architect Esan Mandal explains the importance of a pipeline in an insightful presentation



KAM summit saw a definitive masterclass by Gaumont pipeline architect- supervising technical director Esan Mandal in which he shared insights on significance, application and the usefulness of an animation pipeline. With animation industry on the rise, many new channels have sprung up to cater to the demand with oodles and oodles of new animated content. The need for establishing a proper pipeline system to streamlines the content production cycle



He shared, “The goal of an animation pipeline is to create animation content efficiency. Production can be split into three parts; pre-production, production and post-production.”



In Animation, he notes, the industry is producing tons of data; maybe in the range of hundreds of terabytes.



He explained, “A pipeline lets you manage that data and scale. It implements production process and policies so that you don’t have to rely on people’s memories.”



To see how to build a pipeline, he suggest one needs to make a note of the very high level dependencies of a pipeline, the philosophies to adopt and the strategies that addresses those philosophies and the components that can help implement those strategies and the methodology for the pipeline development process



He further enlists, “Size of the studio, the type of work you are planning to do at the studio and the location of the crew are the key factors that will have the most impact on your pipeline decisions and you should evaluate them to understand the high level impact.”



He explains, “Future-poof your pipeline by making sure it enables the long-term goals of the studio. Increase the quality of your product by reducing errors and strict quality control practices as enforced by the pipeline. Increase efficiency and productivity and most importantly, make the lives of the crew easier.”

Bringing a holistic view of the animation pipeline , he shared his viewpoints for a better understanding of its core ideas. Tapping into the fundamental philosophies resulting in a flexible pipeline that addresses current needs and accommodates future growth, he shared, “In animation, you are producing tons of data; maybe in the range of hundreds of terabytes. A pipeline lets you manage that data and scale. It implements the production process and policies so that you don’t have to rely on people’s memories.”



You can watch the entire presentation on AnimationXpress’ Youtube channel and facebook page.