Kajol-starrer ‘Maa’ to hit theatres in June

The makers of the film Shaitaan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, are set to present a mythological horror film Maa. Releasing in the theatres on 27 June 2025, the film promises to be a thrilling ride of divine vengeance and dark secrets.

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film revolves around the theme of the timeless battle between good and evil in a spine-chilling suspense and drama. It stars Kajol as the lead actress as Maa and features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Kajol took to Instagram to announce the release of her film, and wrote, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess!”

Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.