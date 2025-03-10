Japanese sci-fi animated series ‘Moonrise’ to premiere on Netflix this April

Science fiction series Moonrise based on the novel by Tou Ubukata (author of Tenchi Meisatsu and series composition/scriptwriter for Fafner in the Azure and Psycho-Pass) will hit Netflix on 10 April.

The synopsis of Moonrise reads: In a not-too-distant future, humanity has established a loosely organized world government with everything managed by an international AI network called Sapientia. People live peaceful lives by loyally obeying its rational decisions. However, Sapientia’s lunar development project, which sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon to maintain Earth’s peace, creates disparity and poverty on the Moon, sparking a catalyst for war. Jacob “Jack” Shadow gets caught up in this conflict after losing his family to a terrorist bombing by the Moon’s rebel army. Vowing revenge, Jack joins the Earth army as a scout on the Moon, only to discover an unexpected leader among the resistance forces.

Directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan S2 and S3) and produced by Wit Studio (Ranking of Kings, Spy x Family), this brand-new sci-fi series features stunning character concepts by manga artist Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon). Together, they combine their expertise to form this all-original masterpiece.

“This may be Wit Studio’s first space opera. It is our team’s first original work produced with Netflix. There was a real sense of excitement and a sort of madness as we were making it, and I believe that’s visible throughout the series,” said Koizuka. “I’ve looked over the completed footage many times, and it’s clear that the voice actors infused their performances with passion, and the staff elevated the production far beyond what we’d envisioned. I hope everyone will enjoy the results of that synergy.”

Chiaki Kobayashi voices Jack, the series protagonist, with Yuto Uemura lending his voice to Phil Ashe, Jack’s childhood friend. Daijoubu, by Aina The End, serves as the original theme song for this anime series. The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the epic space battle that awaits viewers.

“I am honoured to be voicing Jack in the anime Moonrise. As this is an original anime, much of the story remains shrouded in mystery, but the powerful and fast-paced action is incredibly appealing. To ensure that we match the intensity of the amazing animation, we, the cast, are giving it our all, shouting and fighting with all our might. I hope you will watch it and feel the passion that this work embodies,” said Kobayashi.

“The dubbing sessions for Moonrise took place over a long period of time, and it was a pleasure to feel the energy. I am extremely happy because I have been eagerly waiting for this announcement,” added Uemura. “The series is full of battle scenes and intense clashes, and Phil is a character who is moving forward with firm convictions and ambitions, but also struggling in the midst of the conflict. I put my all into my performance of Phil. I hope you enjoy the various emotions and stories behind the characters.”