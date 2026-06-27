‘Kagurabachi’ sharpens its blade with Katsuyuki Konishi, locks Crunchyroll stream and world tour 

The revenge-fuelled anime adds a fan-favourite voice, unveils Togo Shiba’s first look, and expands its global rollout ahead of its 2027 debut.

Kagurabachi is wasting no time drawing its sword. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Takeru Hokazono’s hit manga has cast veteran voice actor Katsuyuki Konishi as the enigmatic sorcerer Shiba, while also confirming a global simulcast on Crunchyroll outside select Asian territories.

The announcement comes with plenty of extras for fans: a new character visual, a character trailer, and fresh stops on the Kagurabachi Anime World Tour part one, including a newly announced premiere screening at Otakon and updated event details for Anime NYC.

Serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Kagurabachi has sold past four million copies in circulation, cementing its place as one of the manga world’s fastest-rising stars.

Konishi, known for voicing powerful and charismatic characters, described Togo as someone who appears carefree but possesses a solid core and real strength. He revealed that he deliberately kept his performance restrained to reflect the effortless confidence of an exceptionally powerful sorcerer, while adding a few quirky flourishes to keep the character fresh. A longtime fan of the manga, Konishi admitted he had hoped to join the anime if it ever became a reality, calling the casting a dream come true.

Shiba, a former member of the government’s Kamunabi sorcerer organisation, is a trusted ally of protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira and becomes instrumental in his blood-soaked quest for revenge following the death of Chihiro’s father.

Behind the anime stands an equally formidable creative team. Produced by Cypic, the CyberAgent-owned animation studio behind Umamusume: Cinderella Gray and The Summer Hikaru Died, the series is directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi with character designs by Keigo Sasaki. Taihi Kimura leads the cast as Chihiro, joined by Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira and now Konishi as Togo.

The anime’s international rollout begins this summer with premiere screenings at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Japan Expo in Paris, AnimagiC in Mannheim, Otakon in Washington, DC, and Anime NYC. Each event will showcase the first 20 minutes of episode one, with select stops also featuring appearances from the cast, producers, and creative team.

Kagurabachi is scheduled to premiere in April 2027, with Crunchyroll, Muse, and SMG Holdings among its global streaming partners.