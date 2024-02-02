Leading publisher Infobells, renowned for its commitment to educational excellence, announced the launch of its latest collection of children’s books. This new series is specially designed to cater to the educational and entertainment needs of young learners, with a diverse range of subjects including rhymes, handwriting improvement, colouring and activity, and fun storytelling.

The newly launched book collection is now available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and English, making it accessible to a wide audience. Parents and educators can find these books online on major platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading stores.

Founded in February 2009 by Kuber Natarajan and Jayalakshmi Kuber, Infobells has always been at the forefront of providing quality content for children. The brand name, a blend of ‘info’ and ‘bells’, reflects the company’s ethos of combining informative content with a joyful learning experience. Targeting children aged two to six years, Infobells has primarily focused on creating and producing animated video content for children, and is now expanding into the print medium with this exciting new range of books.

Kuber Natarajan, with his engineering background, and Jayalakshmi Kuber, with her expertise in computer science and animation, have combined their strengths to create a unique educational platform for children. The idea for Infobells was born from a Eureka moment when the founders recognised a gap in quality and culturally rich content for young children in regional languages. This led to the creation of a platform that seamlessly blends education with entertainment, particularly focusing on content in regional languages and delivering traditional values in an engaging manner.