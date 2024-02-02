Corus Entertainment Inc. announced plans to restructure its original content leadership team. Changes include two new appointments effective 1 February 2024 reporting directly to Networks and Content executive vice president Troy Reeb.

Rachel Nelson has been appointed as original programming vice president and Corus Studios head while Mellany Welsh is appointed as vice president and Nelvana head.

“Amid ongoing changes in the competitive landscape for Canadian programming and building upon many successful years of growing our slate of Corus Original content, the changes announced today support our focus on prioritising the highest return on investment for our own networks as well as international sales. Corus has fostered incredible, creative talent with a legacy of producing great Canadian shows, and I’m confident that legacy will continue to grow under the leadership of Rachel and Mellany,” said Reeb.

Nelson has a long track record of overseeing development and production of both scripted and unscripted programming for Corus. In this new role, Nelson will lead all commissions with the independent production community and work to build out Corus’ slate of original drama, lifestyle, factual and reality programs. She will also oversee the continued growth of Corus Studios.

Welsh brings years of experience in leading Nelvana’s licensing and merchandising business, partnering with major children’s brands to bring popular characters to the screen and maximize related revenues. In the expanded role, Welsh will now oversee all aspects of Corus’ children’s animation and live-action studio, including book publisher Kids Can Press.

With the changes announced, Lisa Godfrey, Corus Studios original programming senior vice president, stepped down from the role as of 31 January. During her 24-year tenure with the company, Godfrey spearheaded Canadian originals and helped successfully grow the Corus Studios distribution business. Following her departure, the role will be eliminated.

Pam Westman retired from her role as Nelvana president as of 31 January. During her five years as president, Westman was instrumental in expanding the global licensing and sales of Nelvana’s portfolio and striking major partnerships with international children’s brands.

Waterside Studios head Jeff Norton will also be leaving the company on 29 February. Corus will engage both Westman and Norton in a consulting capacity for several months following their departure to support the transition.