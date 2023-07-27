Hyderabad-based multimedia production facility Hornbill Studios announced a strategic alliance partnership with Foo Entertainment AG.

While Hornbill is wholly owned by Detroit-headquartered US tech firm Pi Square Technologies, Switzerland-based Foo Entertainment deals in Intellectual Property creation.

The partnership aims to combine the creative expertise and animation capabilities of Hornbill Studios with the vast global reach and resources of Foo Entertainment AG. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the two companies intend to explore new horizons in the world of animation.

“We are excited about this strategic alliance with Foo Entertainment AG,” said Hornbill Studios president Sarat Kothapalli. “This collaboration opens up endless possibilities for both companies, as we join forces to create innovative, engaging, and impactful animation content that resonates with audiences across the globe.”

Hornbill Studios CEO Srinivas Raju mentioned that through this strategic partnership, Hornbill Studios and Foo Entertainment AG aim to foster innovation and collaborate on IP content.

“We are enthusiastic about the synergies this partnership will create,” said Foo Entertainment CEO Chris Djuritschek. “The fusion of Hornbill Studios creative prowess with Foo Entertainment AG’s industry knowledge is sure to redefine the animation landscape and drive new levels of success.”

Djuritschek, also known as Chris Dee, is a street dancing champion and had founded the pop group Construction in 1991. Having performed with the likes of Michael Jackson, Dee has a long time experience in dancing and creating music. The protagonist in his new show is also an aspiring musician.

Foo Entertainment brings their new IP a virtual music band Miss Bellyfoo with Warner Music Central Europe. It is an animated series to take multi-ethnic and multi-cultural real kids from around the globe and transport them from their live-action world to the animated world of Daba Diba Duba Land where they use their musical skills—singing, dancing, and playing instruments—to interact with Miss Bellyfoo and the bad guys as an integral part of resolving their stories.

Young viewers will be exposed to musical instruments and dance from around the world and learn life lessons about the importance of practice, believing in oneself, perseverance, the joy of creating, and more.

Sharing their further plans Hornbill Studios MD Ravi Kothapalli, “The production house at Mindspace, HITEC City in Madhapur, plans to grow the crew size from its current size of 100 to 200+ by the year 2024. The studio will also deliver pre-viz services and core VFX development for the Indian and global movie production houses.”