The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel is being created by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, and a two-season television series that will act as a bridge between the movie is also in the works. Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the spinoff series, will air on Paramount+.

Mutant Mayhem is an animated adventure that hits theatres on 2 August. After the live-action film series lost momentum with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in 2016, Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins made a Turtles revival a major goal.

Jeff Rowe, the director and co-writer of Mutant Mayhem, will also serve as the sequel’s director. Point Grey Pictures will produce the animated project. The Paramount+ series is additionally produced by Point Grey Pictures. Executive producers and showrunners for the project will be Chris Yost and Alan Wan.

The Turtle brothers are sick of living in isolation in the upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, so they set out to win over New Yorkers and become seen as regular teenagers by carrying out brave acts.

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a forthcoming 2D animated series from Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures for Paramount+, will take place between the events of the feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the upcoming sequel. Two seasons are currently in development. The four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, reprise their respective roles from the movie for the series.