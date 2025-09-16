India’s first anime and manga school opens in Hyderabad

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s first dedicated school of manga and anime launched on 10 September 2025, in Hyderabad. A collaboration between IACG Multimedia College and Japan’s Kyoto Seika University, this new school aims to give Indian students direct access to authentic Japanese art expertise in manga and anime creation.
Along with training in creating manga and anime, the collaboration aims to teach Indian students the Japanese language and cultural values with support from the faculty members of Kyoto Seika University. Similarly, IACG faculty members will impart technical skills related to VFX and gaming, at Kyoto Seika University. As part of the student exchange program, IACG students will have the opportunity to study at Kyoto Seika University, while Kyoto Seika students can pursue academic experiences at IACG, fostering cross-cultural learning and innovation.
The manga and anime school will provide an intermediate program, where students can study the core subjects in depth and prepare for the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test- N2 level), providing a clear pathway to pursue graduation at Kyoto Seika University.
The two institutes signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 10 September at T-Hub in Hyderabad, Telangana, in the presence of Takashi Suzuki from JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) India, D. Sridhar Babu – the IT&C Minister in Government of Telangana, V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao from Young India Skills University (YISU), Srinivas Chilakalapudi from Green Gold Animation, professor Shin Matsumura along with nine other professors and students of Kyoto Seika University, and leaders and students of IACG. This initiative is supported by Jetro, Government of Telangana, YISU and few production houses from TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association).
Recently, IACG conducted a 10-day manga workshop under the mentorship of accomplished Japanese artist Ryota Sakamoto. Participants explored storytelling, panel composition, and character design techniques used by professionals in Japan. The workshop blended hands-on practice with cultural insights, helping students understand not just how to draw, but how to think like manga creators.
The manga and anime school promises to address the growing demand for skilled manga and anime artists, and aims to promote joint research initiatives that support the broader creative industry.