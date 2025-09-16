Behind the scenes of ‘Tom and Jerry’ Singapore: Crafting an Asian spin on a classic

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
For children growing up in the 1900s, Tom and Jerry was synonymous with childhood. Whether before or after school, between homework or outdoor games, there were few who had not watched the iconic cat-and-mouse chase.
The show’s immense popularity spawned numerous spin-offs and feature films that continue to this day. One particularly memorable project is Tom and Jerry Singapore – seven three-minute episodes that have aired on Cartoon Network across South and Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, USA, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Latam (Latin America). The show premiered in October 2023 for APAC, with other regions having varying launch months. For the first time, the American classic was adapted for an Asian setting.
“Tom and Jerry is a globally loved brand with universal appeal and timeless humour, and it remains incredibly popular in Asia Pacific,” said Warner Bros. Discovery senior director – kids content and animated original productions Carlene Tan. “We began with a simple question: what if Tom and Jerry were born in Asia? That inspired us to reimagine the beloved duo within vibrant, familiar local settings – and eventually led us to produce the localised series inspired by Singapore.”
Produced in Singapore in association with Warner Bros. Animation, the series follows the legendary frenemies through the Lion City’s colourful neighbourhoods, modern skyscrapers and lush city-in-nature experiences.
Localising such an iconic property came with challenges. “It meant more than simply changing the backdrop. We had to rethink the setting, the context, the overall tone and feel, and how the characters are presented,” Tan explained. “We also wanted the scenes to be recognisably Asian, involving local locations and cultural elements.” One episode, for instance, sees Tom and Jerry caught up in a “thorny” dispute over the aroma of durian, Asia’s famously divisive fruit.
Even the music was reimagined. The classic big-band, jazzy score was adapted using traditional Asian instruments such as the sitar, tabla, gamelan and guzheng.
For Tan, one of the joys of localising Tom and Jerry was weaving in Singapore’s landmarks, including the country’s beloved Merlion – an 8.6-metre statue with the head of a lion and the body of a fish. In the episode “Count On Merli,” the duo meet a new friend, Merli, as they race along Singapore’s vibrant riverside. “The episode explores whether Merli can become the peacemaker between the legendary frenemies,” she noted.
At its heart, Tom and Jerry remains a lively duo driven by rivalry, the thrill of the chase, and mischievous fun that has entertained generations. Warner Bros. Discovery’s collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board played a key role in bringing the series to life, spotlighting the franchise while inspiring travel to Singapore. “For this adaptation, we stayed true to the classic dynamics while weaving in local touches – from culinary delights such as ice kachang to backdrops like the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Sentosa.”
The series marked the first Tom and Jerry television adaptation created entirely in Asia. Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with homegrown creative talent across the region, including Singapore-based studios Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon for storytelling and design, and India’s Aum Animation Studios for animation.
“As the franchise celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, it’s exciting to see Tom and Jerry continue to evolve, proving that a well-loved cartoon never grows old,” Tan said.
(Tom and Jerry, the logos, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © 2023 Turner Entertainment Co., A Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.)