India bags gold at the Global Esports Games World Championship

Left: Anuhith Gosala with his award; Right: DOTA 2 team India

India’s Anuhith Gosala defeated Miras of Kazakhstan in the Clash Royale finals with a 3-2 scoreline to win the gold in the the Global Esports Games (GEG) World Championship. In DOTA 2, Türkiye clinched the gold while India won bronze.

In Clash Royale, India first beat USA in the lower bracket finals to enter the grand finale with a scoreline of 2-1 in a nail biting finish to the game. Kazakhstan had already qualified for the grand final the previous day after they beat India 2-0 in the upper bracket finals. In the finals, after constant back and forth, Anuhith Gosala clinched a thrilling 3-2 win and secured the gold medal for team India.

In Dota 2, Team India secured the bronze medal after losing out to Mongolia in the lower bracket finals. In the grand finale Türkiye beat Mongolia with a scoreline of 3-1 to take home the gold medal.

“This moment is surreal. To win the Grand Finals here in India, in front of a home crowd, makes it even more emotional. The preparation was relentless, the pressure was intense, and every match tested my limits but that’s what makes this victory so special,” said team India’s Clash Royale gold medallist, Gosala.

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed not just world-class competition, but the coming together of talent, innovation, and community on a truly global stage. We hope to keep delivering such platforms and strong foundations for future growth by unlocking new opportunities for Indian players, creators, and the broader AVGC ecosystem. We are proud to have played a key role and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead,” said Eflag Corp founder Shripad Ashtekar.

“As the GEG Mumbai World Finals come to a close, we celebrate not only the incredible performances of our athletes, but the spirit of unity and connection that defines our global community. Mumbai has delivered exceptional energy, passion, and hospitality, reinforcing our belief that esports transcends borders and brings the world together. We are deeply grateful to our partners in India for setting a new benchmark for excellence, and we now look forward to continuing this journey as we head to Los Angeles later this year,” said Global Esports Federation president and CEO Paul J. Foster, KStJH.

Organised by Eflag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with the support of Maharashtra Tourism, the GEG Mumbai was inaugurated by the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Over the past four days, Mumbai hosted 48 top-tier athletes from 19 countries. With this, the GEG Mumbai World Finals reached its conclusion, passing the baton to LA for the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports Games.