IICT collaborates with Lakshya Digital to train next generation of 3D game artists

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and Lakshya Digital have announced the launch of a pilot six-month program in creating 3D environment art for video games. IICT, set to be a National Centre of Excellence for the AVGC-XR sector is modelled to transform education and innovation in creative technology in India. The institute will host the program starting on 29 September 2025 at the NFDC campus, 24, Peddar Road, Mumbai.
The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is investing in skilling, incubation, content creation, R&D, and IT development to establish a robust ecosystem for game creators. As part of this initiative, IICT has launched a pilot game development programme in collaboration with Lakshya Digital, marking an important milestone in building the country’s creative economy.
This new program is designed to offer participants a structured, immersive training experience that balances foundational learning with advanced video game development practices. Over six months, students will be trained in a studio-style environment, spending seven hours each day engaged in intensive, hands-on learning.
The program emphasises mastery of industry-standard tools such as Maya, Blender, ZBrush, and the Substance 3D Suite, along with exposure to advanced production pipelines used in leading video game studios worldwide.
This program will help the students to graduate with a professional portfolio showcasing industry-ready projects, supported by live expert sessions and workshops delivered by industry developers and production leads. The program additionally includes career guidance and placement support, giving students the opportunity to connect with major game-developing studios.
Speaking on the upcoming program, Lakshya Digital India production head Anando Banerjee said, “This program is an example of industry-academia collaboration leading to meaningful opportunities for India’s vast pool of creative talent. Our goal is to give aspiring game developers the kind of exposure and discipline they would need to excel inside a real studio environment. By the end of the course, participants will not only be skilled in the latest techniques but will also carry the confidence and readiness to step directly into the industry.”
IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar added, “At IICT, our mission is to bridge the gap between education and industry in the creative tech space. This collaboration with Lakshya Digital marks a pivotal step towards that goal. By integrating real-world studio practices into our academic programs, we are equipping students with the creative and technical edge needed to thrive in the global game development industry.”
The program will offer a limited number of seats to ensure a high-quality learning experience with personalised attention for each participant. Applications for the September 2025 batch are open, and aspiring game developers can apply early to secure their spot.
Also read: Indian Institute of Creative Technologies unveils 17 AVGC-XR courses for inaugural batch beginning this August
Also read: Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate IICT Campus in Mumbai