IICT and VES India sign MoU to link industry and academia in AVGC‑XR

IICT and VES members

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Visual Effects Society (VES) India section to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia in the AVGC-XR sector in India.

The agreement links IICT’s work in education, research and innovation in creative technologies with the VES’s expertise in visual effects. The collaboration will include guest lectures, industry talks, workshops, masterclasses, mentorship and joint activities such as panels, networking events and talent showcases. It will also involve hosting VES India’s film screenings at IICT’s 4K laser projection theatre with Dolby Atmos.

The MoU was signed by IICT chief executive officer Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, along with VES India Section chair Rutul Patel and VES India section vice chair Priyan Parab.

Deoskar said, “This collaboration is more than an institutional tie-up; it is a strategic step toward shaping India’s VFX and creative technology ecosystem. With global demand for visual storytelling rising, India is poised to become a leading hub. By combining industry expertise with new talent, the initiative will build a future-ready workforce, strengthen India’s role in the global value chain, and drive innovation-led growth across the AVGC-XR sector.”

“At VES India, we see this partnership with IICT as a meaningful step toward bridging industry and academia in a very real, hands-on way,” said Patel. “It allows us to bring the local & the global VES community closer to emerging talent through workshops, portfolio reviews and screenings that reflect how the industry truly operates today. At the same time, it gives our members access to IICT’s world-class infrastructure, including their advanced theatre and LED volume stage, creating opportunities for deeper creative and technical collaboration.”

Parab added, “The MoU with IICT is a forward-looking initiative that aligns with our vision of fostering collaboration and advancing creative technologies in India. Together, we aim to create meaningful platforms for learning, innovation, and global industry integration.”

IICT offers 18 courses in animation, VFX, gaming, comics and XR. These include diplomas of one and two years and certifications of six and three months, open to students, graduates and professionals seeking to upskill or change careers.

With alliances involving Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, NVIDIA, Adobe, YouTube, WPP, York University and JioStudios, the institute is developing a new campus at Film City, Goregaon as part of its plan to expand India’s creative technology infrastructure.