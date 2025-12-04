News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Red Bull Solo Legends tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) concluded with Harsh “Spraygod” Malik claiming the championship title at a landmark LAN finale held at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. It was the first occasion that the century‑old cultural venue hosted an esports event, attracting a full audience in the theatre and more than 811,000 viewers across simultaneous livestreams on YouTube.
The national finals brought together 64 solo BGMI competitors, comprising 32 regional qualifiers, 24 invited professionals and eight unexpected chaos agents. Among the invited players were well‑known esports figures such as Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral, Tanishk “Admino” Singh, Rudra “Spower” B, Sahil “Omega” Jakhar and Sohail “Hector” Shaikh. To add unpredictability and test even the most experienced contenders, eight chaos agents were introduced, including Aman “Aman” Jain, Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude, Deepanshi “Dobby” Rawat, Mahek “Mizo” Syed, Nishaant “Willy” Williams, Rishabh “Antarryam” Verma, Gulrez “Joker Ki Haveli” Khan and Yash “Viper” Soni. Their involvement created deliberate disruption, shaping the finals into one of the most closely contested solo BGMI events held in India.
The scoring system combined placement and eliminations, awarding 20 points for first place, 16 for second, 13 for third, 11 for fourth, 10 for fifth, and decreasing thereafter. Players also received one point per finish and two points for eliminating a designated chaos agent. Over three demanding matches, Harsh “Spraygod” Malik distinguished himself through consistency, tactical awareness and decisive play. Accumulating 39 points, including 12 finishes, the 22‑year‑old secured the title of India’s first Red Bull Solo Legend, together with an international Red Bull Racing experience. Amaan “Skipz” Shaikh and Mohammad “Manya” Raja shared second place on 30 points, while Saumya “Saumraj” Raj and Meghraj “Godz” Jaat finished joint third with 27 points each.
Spraygod said, “Winning Red Bull Solo Legends feels unreal. This tournament tested every aspect of my gameplay because it was a unique format and not something we usually play. Competing against some of India’s best players on a stage as iconic as the Royal Opera House is something I will always remember. I am grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity and incredibly happy to be crowned India’s first Solo Legend.”
Red Bull Solo Legends saw over 10,000 solo BGMI players from across India take part in a multi-stage competition. The journey began with online regional qualifiers from 5 to 16 November, followed by regional finals from 20 to 23 November where the top 60 players in each zone played six matches to determine the top eight from every region who advanced to the national finals.