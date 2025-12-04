News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s broadcaster and media organisation, has entered into a content partnership with Animotion MENA to expand its family and children’s programming across broadcast and digital platforms.
Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Media has secured a slate of Animotion MENA’s animation titles for broadcast and digital distribution in the region, including The Fixies, Dinocity, Tina & Tony, BabyRiki, and Detective Finnick. The content will be available across Abu Dhabi Media’s network, including Majid TV and its digital platforms.
In addition, both companies will expand The Fixies franchise with Fixilab, a new live-action, interactive edutainment series that blends science, creativity, and play to inspire curiosity and discovery among young audiences.
Abu Dhabi Media chief content center officer Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei said, “Abu Dhabi Media is focused on developing and bringing educational and entertainment content that adds value to its audiences, particularly children. Our collaboration with Animotion MENA strengthens this vision by providing high-quality, inspiring, and enriching experiences across Majid TV and our digital platforms.”
Animotion MENA general manager Julia Nikolaeva added, “We are proud to work with Abu Dhabi Media to bring globally loved characters to new audiences in the region. This collaboration opens doors for creative projects and meaningful content that inspire and educate through entertainment.”
Both partners will continue their collaboration to promote edutainment, family values, and creative learning.