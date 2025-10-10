Green Gold and Frameboxx partner for animation-VFX degree program

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Green Gold Animation studio and animation-VFX training institute Frameboxx have signed an MoU to introduce an industry embedded degree program in animation and VFX. The program is designed to merge academic learning with hands-on industry exposure.
The MoU was signed by Green Gold Animation founder and MD Rajiv Chilakalapudi and Frameboxx founder and MD Rajesh Turakhia.
As part of this initiative, Green Gold’s senior Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will deliver 150 hours of in-class, hands-on training over the span of three years to address evolving industry requirements. The program will also include intensive mentorship on live production projects during the final year.
Chilaka said, “By embedding our production expertise into structured academic learning, we aim to give students a first-hand understanding of how professional studios operate, how projects are executed, and how quality benchmarks are maintained.”
Turakhia commented, “Students enrolled in the program will gain direct exposure to live projects, masterclasses, workshops, and periodic project reviews conducted by Green Gold’s experts across Frameboxx centers nationwide.”
The program includes a joint certification from both the entities, alongside the degree from the affiliated university.