France’s Moon-Keys acquires distribution rights for animated kids’ series ‘Melody & Momon’

France-based Moon-Keys International Content has acquired the international distribution rights for Melody & Momon (52×7’), an animated series commissioned by Rai Kids and scheduled for delivery starting in spring 2026.
Targeting children aged four to seven, the series starts from an original idea by Allegra Dami and is produced by Italian 3D production studio Mobo and production company Dami For Content, and co-produced by 20STM (Belgium) and Xentrix (India). Melody & Momon stands out with its inventive and heartwarming musical universe, designed to captivate and entertain young audiences.
Synopsis of the series: Melody & Momon tells the story of Melody, a cheerful little girl passionate about singing and dancing with her friend Momon, an adorable and playful puppy who comes to life through a magical microphone. Together, they turn everyday challenges into playful adventures filled with teamwork, laughter and joy.
Mixing imagination, friendship, and a musical touch, the series delivers a fresh and simple format: in every episode, a 30-second choreographed song from a set of five catchy hits turns kids’ everyday dilemmas (Do, Fix, Think, Listen, Wiggle) into joyful solutions.
Moon-Keys International Content distribution and acquisitions head Isabelle Aghina said, “Created with strong digital and interactive potential, Melody & Momon is set to engage young audiences while winning over parents alike.”
Dami For Content CEO Allegra Dami mentioned, “Melody & Momon were created with the aim of offering children new friends to have fun with, in their free time.”
Mobo CEO Giorgio Scorza added, “We are working to create a unique joyful and welcoming universe and we have the best partners to make this happen.”
Moon-Keys will introduce Melody & Momon to international buyers at Mipcom 2025 in Cannes.