Goafest 2026 dates revealed

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) today announced that the 19th edition of Goafest will be held in Goa from 20 to 22 May 2026.

Goafest, started in 2006, has long been the marquee event for the advertising, media, and marketing industries. The festival will witness the Abby Awards Powered by One Show 2026, honouring outstanding achievements across advertising and media.

AAAI president Srinivasan K Swamy said, “Goafest has always been a melting pot of ideas, creativity, and camaraderie. We aim to spark new conversations, fresh perspectives, and fuel the future of advertising and marketing. It is an occasion for the industry to come together, celebrate excellence, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of our craft.”

TAC president Dheeraj Sinha said, “Goafest has always been synonymous with creativity, collaboration, and industry excellence. Abby Awards being in its 57th year continue to raise the bar, and this year’s edition will be even more inspiring, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”

AAAI vice president and Goafest organising committee chairman and Another Idea founder Jaideep Gandhi said, “In its 19th year, Goafest is no longer just an event — it is a legacy we are privileged to carry forward. It is a unifying force that brings together the various industry associations across advertising and marketing under one roof. I am deeply grateful to the stalwarts who envisioned this remarkable property and am especially heartened that some of them continue to be actively involved in its journey.”

Goafest 2026 organising committee co-chair and Havas Media India CEO Mohit Joshi said, “Over the past 18 editions, Goafest has evolved into a premier platform that celebrates creativity, innovation, and the dynamic transformation of our industry. This year Goafest will be more impactful than ever before. Goafest 2026 will introduce new formats, immersive engagements, and high-calibre discussions that have never been done before. With a larger scale, an inspiring line-up of speakers, and a focus on cutting-edge ideas, we are set to redefine the way our industry comes together to learn, collaborate, and celebrate.”

Drawing over 2000 industry professionals each year, Goafest 2026 is co-hosted by AAAI and TAC.