Disney plus to stream animated musical ‘Songs in Sign Language’ starting 27 April

Disney Animation shared that they will debut Songs in Sign Language, three animated musical sequences from recent Walt Disney Animation Studios features, on 27 April. The sequences coming on Disney plus are newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language (ASL).

Directed by veteran Disney animator/director Hyrum Osmond, the featured songs are The Next Right Thing (from Frozen 2), We Don’t Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) and Beyond (from Moana 2). Osmond, along with producers Heather Blodget and Christina Chen, worked in collaboration with DJ Kurs (artistic director) and the team at Los Angeles’ Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to create the new versions of these beloved songs.

Osmond led a team of more than 20 animators who worked with sign language references expressly created for Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language. DJ Kurs, artistic director for Deaf West Theatre, working with sign language reference choreographer Catalene Sacchetti, and a group of eight performers from Deaf West Theatre, carefully reimagined and choreographed lyrics into ASL by focusing on concepts and emotion instead of a word-for-word transcription.

“In the majority of cases, we created entirely new animation. There were a lot of adjustments that we had to do within the animation to be true to the original intention,” Osmond explained.

Osmond, whose father is deaf, cites two important reasons for wanting to do this project. “One, sign language is one of the most beautiful ways of communication on Earth. If ever there was a medium to showcase sign language, it was animation. The other big reason for doing this project is to connect with the deaf community. Growing up, I never learned sign language, and that barrier prevented me from really connecting with my dad. This reimagining of Disney Animation musical numbers helps bring down barriers and allows us to connect in a special way with our audiences in the deaf community. I’m grateful that the studio got behind making something so impactful.”

Kurs says, “When Hyrum approached me with a potential collaboration involving the integration of ASL into the fabric of Disney storytelling, it was an immediate ‘yes’ for us. Disney stories are the universal language of childhood. The chance to bring our language into that world was a historic opportunity to reach a global audience. Working on this project was very emotional. For so long, we have known and loved the artistic medium of Disney Animation. Here, the art form was adapting to us. I hope this unlocks possibilities in the minds and hearts of deaf children, and that this all leads to more down the road.”

A special behind-the-scenes featurette will accompany the songs coming on Disney plus, taking viewers into the collaboration that made these reimagined songs possible.